Yuzvendra Chahal Bids Farewell To Northamptonshire After Three Years, Says 'Thank You' For The Memories | X

Yuzvendra Chahal bid an emotional farewell to Northamptonshire after spending three years with the English county side. The India spinner shared a post on social media on Monday, thanking the club for the memories, the cricket and the support he received during his time in England.

"Three years, countless memories, and a team that will always have a special place in my heart," Chahal wrote in his post. He then thanked Northamptonshire for having him and for the "incredible cricket" they played together, adding that the club's support made him feel at home even when he was miles away from India.

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"Proud to have been a part of this team," Chahal added while tagging Northamptonshire County Cricket Club. His post came after the team's final County Championship fixture of the 2026 season against Middlesex at Lord's. Chahal had returned to Northamptonshire for the 2026 season after previous spells with the club.

Chahal's farewell post comes days after another social media update from Lord's had sparked speculation among fans. On September 23, he had posted pictures from the iconic venue with the caption "The Last Dance", leading to discussions about whether he was hinting at retirement.

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However, his latest post specifically focuses on his three-year association with Northamptonshire and does not announce his retirement. The 36-year-old has remained active in county and franchise cricket despite being away from India's international setup.

His recent run for Northamptonshire included a nine-wicket match haul against Durham and a five-wicket haul against Worcestershire, underlining his impact during his latest stint with the county.