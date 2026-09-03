Yuzvendra Chahal Stuns Ben Stokes With Sensational Delivery To Knock Him Over In County Championship; VIDEO

Yuzvendra Chahal bowled Ben Stokes with a sharp-turning leg-break. | X

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal delivered a standout moment in English county cricket by bowling former England Test captain Ben Stokes with a sensational delivery. The England batter was stunned with the turn and had no idea about the trajectory of the delivery.

Ben Stokes was visibly shocked by the ball and reacted accordingly after getting dismissed. The video of the sharp-turning ball that went through Stokes' defence and hit the off-stump is going viral on social media.

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The video was shared by the Rothesay County Championship on its official social media account with the caption, "That is sensational." The internet users are also sarcastically calling it "bowl of the century" to roast Ben Stokes.

Playing for Northamptonshire against Durham, Chahal produced the textbook leg-break which left the world-class all-rounder completely undone.

How the Wicket Happened

The Setup: Stokes stepped forward to play a defensive push towards the off-side against the spinning ball.

The Turn: Chahal gave the ball generous flight outside off-stump, getting sharp drift and grip off the pitch.

The Dismissal: The delivery spun sharply between bat and pad, completely bypassing Stokes' defensive blade to clip off-stump and send the bails flying.

The Reaction: Stokes was left standing in disbelief before walking off, while Chahal and his teammates celebrated the breakthrough dismissal.

The dismissal quickly went viral across social media, showcasing Chahal's mastery of leg-spin bowling in red-ball conditions.