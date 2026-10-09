Yuzvendra Chahal Backs Manchester United To Bounce Back: 'I Genuinely Believe They Can Still Surprise People' |

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal remains optimistic about Manchester United’s prospects, backing his boyhood club to surprise critics as they look to regain momentum in the Premier League following the international break.

A passionate Manchester United supporter, Chahal recently watched the Manchester Derby live at Old Trafford. Speaking to JioStar, the JioStar expert reflected on his lifelong association with the club, the emotions of watching one of English football’s fiercest rivalries from the stands and why he continues to believe in the team.



Chahal said following Manchester United has been a part of his life since childhood, with watching big games alongside friends adding to the experience of being a football fan.

“Manchester United has been a childhood love for me, so the Premier League is something I genuinely enjoy following whenever I get the time. One of my favourite things is getting my friends together, sitting with them and watching a big United game, there is always so much emotion and banter!” he said.

Manchester United will face Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League fixture on Saturday with live action on JioHotstar and Star Sports, as Chahal hopes his boyhood club can build momentum following the international break.



Recalling the Manchester Derby, Chahal said he believed United could capitalise on Manchester City being reduced to 10 men, only to be left disappointed by the eventual turn of events.

“I watched the Manchester Derby recently. When City went down to ten men, I really felt United would find a way to get the result, and there were moments when it looked like we could take the game. To then see Haaland score and the goal go through that whole VAR drama was painful as a United fan! But that’s football, sometimes you get the result you want and sometimes you don’t,” he said.

Despite the disappointment, Chahal remains confident about United’s ability to turn things around. He also singled out Matheus Cunha for his energy and attacking intent, highlighting the fighting spirit and unpredictability he sees in the current squad.

“What I really like about this United team is the fight and the unpredictability. Matheus Cunha is someone I really admire, the way he plays with such energy, takes on defenders and keeps pushing the players around him. I genuinely believe this team can still surprise people. As a United fan since childhood, I’ll always believe in the team and keep backing them. That’s what being a football fan is all about.”