Rajkummar Rao Addresses Criticism Over Sourav Ganguly's Dada Poster Being Called AI-Generated: 'Ones Who Made It Have Learnt Their Lesson'

Rajkummar Rao Reacts To Dada Biopic Poster Trolling | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Rajkummar Rao unveiled the first poster of Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story, a biopic based on the life of legendary Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly, on July 8, coinciding with the former India captain’s birthday. However, the poster faced criticism online, with several netizens calling it AI-generated, while others felt it was poorly made.

Rajkummar Rao Reacts To Dada Biopic Poster Trolling

Months later, Rajkummar has reacted to the criticism surrounding the film’s first poster, acknowledging that the makers have learned a lesson from the backlash.

Speaking to Mashable India, Rao said, "The ones who made the poster have understood; they have learnt their lesson. They have understood they need to take their time and not rush things; there’s no hurry. I think the team has learned its lesson. But they have also understood that Dada’s fan following is crazy."

The poster featured Rajkummar recreating Ganguly's iconic shirtless celebration on the Lord's balcony following India’s historic victory over England in the 2002 NatWest Series final.

Sharing the first look on Instagram, Rajkummar wrote, "Happy Birthday our dearest Dada!" He also announced that Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story is scheduled to release in theatres on May 14, 2027.

About Sourav Ganguly's Biopic

The biopic will explore the life and career of the former Indian cricket captain, highlighting his journey from his early days in the sport to becoming one of India’s most influential cricketers and leaders.



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Tanya Maniktala, known for her work in projects such as A Suitable Boy, Kill, and Tooth Pari, will portray Ganguly’s wife, Dona Ganguly, in the upcoming biopic Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story. The film will be directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

Upcoming Work

The actor is currently gearing up for the release of Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story, slated for a theatrical release on 16th October, also starring Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead.