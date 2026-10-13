Yuvraj Singh Joins Sourav Ganguly At Delhi Capitals As Assistant & Batting Coach Ahead Of IPL 2027

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has joined the Delhi Capitals staff for the upcoming IPL 2027 season. Singh will take up the role of assistant and batting coach, with Sourav Ganguly taking the reigns as head coach. Singh played for DC during his IPL career and has previously worked with Rishabh Pant, who also returned to the franchise.

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Yuvraj Singh joins Delhi Capitals

A veteran of 304 ODIs, 40 Tests, and 58 T20Is as well as multiple World Cup winner, the 44-year-old has also mentored several established and emerging Indian stars in recent years. This appointment marks his first formal coaching role, with Yuvraj set to make his IPL coaching debut with Delhi Capitals.

The appointment also marks a reunion with the Delhi franchise for Yuvraj. In 2015, the franchise (then Delhi Daredevils) secured his services for a record Rs 16 crore, which made him the most expensive player in IPL history at the time. He went on to represent the franchise in all 14 matches that season.

Delhi Capitals have completely overhauled their staff after failing to reach the playoffs for the past three seasons. Head coach Hemang Badani has been replaced by Sourav Ganguly, while Venugopal Rao has left the franchise.

Yuvraj Singh has previously worked in a personal capacity with Rishabh Pant. The left-hander had previously advocated for the all-rounder's signing, but the move did not materialise then. Pant subsequently moved to LSG and spent two seasons, before making a return in a trade.