'You've Got A Really Good Chance': Trump Rallies USMNT In Phone Call Ahead Of Paraguay Showdown

President Donald Trump offered words of encouragement to the U.S. Men’s National Team ahead of its opening match against Paraguay, telling players to enjoy the moment and play without pressure as they begin their campaign in Los Angeles.

"Well, I just got to say you're a fantastic guy, a fantastic coach and you're all about your record and your success, and I know how great the players are. I think you've got a really good chance of going all the way. I just want to wish you a lot of luck," Trump told Pochettino in a phone call

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Trump spoke with the team by phone on Thursday night, a day before the match at SoFi Stadium. Although the president was not expected to attend Friday’s game, he took time to wish the squad luck and express confidence in their chances.

The U.S. Soccer team later shared a video clip of the conversation on social media, offering fans a glimpse of the president’s message ahead of the highly anticipated fixture.

Trump also told the squad, "We're all rooting for you. The pressure is gone. Have some fun," according to Fox Sports reporter Jenny Taft.

Pochettino in turn thanked the president for his support and pledged that the team would do everything possible to make the country proud.