'Some Big Champions': Lionel Messi's Reaction Goes Viral After Donald Trump Name-Drops Cristiano Ronaldo During Inter Miami's White House Visit; Video

A surprising moment involving Donald Trump, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed headlines after Inter Miami’s visit to the White House. The Major League Soccer champions were invited to the historic venue to celebrate their 2025 MLS Cup victory, with Messi leading the delegation of players.

The visit followed a tradition in the United States where championship-winning teams are honored by the President. Inter Miami CF secured the MLS Cup with a 3–1 win over Vancouver in December, with Messi playing a key role and providing two assists in the final.

During his speech at the White House, Trump welcomed Messi and the team before making an unexpected reference to Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. The US President mentioned that his son Barron is a big fan of Messi and also admires Ronaldo, calling both footballers “great athletes.”

"He (Barron) is a big fan of yours. He thinks you're just a great person. He's a tremendous fan of yours, as well as a gentleman named Ronaldo. Cristiano is great. Some big champions, some great, great athletes in that sport," said Trump.

Footage of Messi’s reaction to the remark quickly circulated across social media. Fans closely analyzed the Argentine star’s expression as Trump referenced his long-time rival Ronaldo, adding another chapter to one of football’s most famous sporting rivalries.

The Messi vs Ronaldo rivalry

The rivalry between Messi and Ronaldo has defined modern football for nearly two decades, with both players dominating individual awards and rewriting scoring records. Their competition while playing for Barcelona and Real Madrid helped fuel one of the most iconic debates in sports history.

With Messi now starring in Major League Soccer and Ronaldo continuing his career in the Middle East, moments like this show that the global fascination with their rivalry is still very much alive, even inside the White House.