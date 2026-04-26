YouTuber & BGMI Gamer Owais Lakhani Alleges Discrimination, Claims Forced Eviction From Housing Society For Being Muslim | VIDEO

YouTuber & BGMI Gamer Owais Lakhani | YouTube | X

Mumbai, April 26: Indian esports player, YouTuber and BGMI gamer Owais Lakhani has claimed that he has faced discrimination in the housing society where he lives. He also said that he was being forced to evacuate the house he was living on rent in for being a Muslim. Owais shared the ordeal in a video shared on his YouTube account.

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Owais said in the video that he moved into the society legally after submitting all required documents. He said he was living there peacefully at first. However, some residents objected to him staying in the society because he is Muslim. He claimed that he and his team were asked to vacate the flat even though they had not broken any rules.

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His video is being widely shared on social media and the internet users are supporting him and criticising the society for the forced eviction and discrimination against the gamer.

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A social media user also shared the details about the incident and said, "In a residential colony where 99% of the residents were Hindus, two or three Muslim like BGMI gamer Owais Lakhani and others individuals moved in legally, after submitting all required documents. They lived there peacefully until one day, without warning, the residents collectively decided that Muslims were not allowed to live in the society."

The user also said, "They were forced to leave, not because they broke any rules, not because of any wrongdoing but solely because of their religious identity. This incident raises serious questions about equality, constitutional rights, and the growing normalization of discrimination."

The user also said, "When people are denied housing simply for being Muslim, it reflects a deeply troubling reality, one that challenges the very idea of justice and coexistence in modern India. Every gamer and gaming community must know about this news. What's happening in India with Muslims and Muslim gamers."

There are no reports of any police action in connection with the matter and the society has not issued any statement into the matter. However, the post is being shared on social media and is going viral as the netizens are demanding action against the society members involved in the incident.