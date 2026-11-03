Youth Olympics 2026: Khushbu Rajakbhai Wins Judo Silver, Dhinidhi Desinghu Clinches Historic Women's 100m Freestyle Bronze For India | X

Dakar: Teenager Khushbu Rajakbhai signed off with a silver medal after becoming only the second Indian judoka to reach the podium at the Youth Olympic Games, while swimming sensation Dhinidhi Desinghu continued her impressive rise with a bronze in the women's 100m freestyle here on Monday.

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Khushbu, 15, settled for silver in the women's 63kg category after losing to Germany's Jolina Reinhold by ippon in a contest that lasted just 48 seconds.

The Gujarat judoka had scripted a dream run to the final, raising hopes of a historic gold, but ran into a formidable opponent in Cadet world champion Reinhold, who proved too strong in the title clash.

Thangjam Tababi Devi remains India's only other judo medallist at the Youth Olympics, having won silver in the women's 44kg category at the 2018 edition in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

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A gold would have made Khushbu only the fourth Indian to win the top prize at the Youth Olympics, joining pistol shooters Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary, and weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga, who all struck gold in 2018.

Khushbu was in impressive form on her way to the final. She opened with a 1-0 yuko win over Guinea's Mamaissata Camara in the round of 16 before dispatching Morocco's Abir Bouazzaoui by ippon in the quarterfinals.

She then booked her place in the final with another ippon victory over Algeria's Dounia Berrahoual. The Algerian was also handed a 'Hansoku-make', the most serious penalty in judo, resulting in immediate disqualification and an automatic win for Khushbu.

Dhinidhi, meanwhile, added another milestone to her nascent career, clocking 56.27 seconds to finish third in the women's 100m freestyle. Croatia's Ana Bobanovic took gold in 55.89 seconds, while New Zealand's Alyssa Lawson claimed silver in 56.13 seconds.

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The 16-year-old from Bengaluru had earlier topped her heat in 56.80 seconds to qualify third-fastest for the final. Only Bobanovic (56.22) and Lawson (56.53) had clocked faster times in the heats.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)