'Only My Father Has Supported Me': Sarfaraz Khan Reflects On Sacrifices, Selectors & His Uncertain India Future | X - sarfarazkhan977

Mumbai: Sarfaraz Khan has opened up about his uncertain future with the Indian cricket team, the lack of communication from national selectors and the sacrifices his father has made for his career.

Despite losing around 20 kg and continuing to score runs in domestic cricket, the Mumbai batter remains unsure what more he must do to earn another opportunity.

"I wake up every morning and ask myself the same question. Why should I work harder?" Sarfaraz said, reflecting on the frustration of repeatedly proving himself.

But the answer, he revealed, lies in his father's relentless commitment.

"When I see that my father is working hard and sweating, I tell myself I'll go and score runs for him. He motivates me in my life."

🚨 SARFRAZ KHAN ANGRY STATEMENT ON SELECTORS 🚨"I wake up every morning and ask myself the same question. Why should I work harder and undergo the same thing again and again. I have played for India. I wake up at 5 am in the morning and go to practice". Sarfraz Khan best domestic performer but no place in team India squad, he lost the weight of 15 kg. Improve his fitness. — VIKAS (@Vikas662005) November 2, 2026

Only My Father Has Supported Me

Sarfaraz was particularly emotional when discussing his journey to international cricket and the sacrifices behind it.

"No one else has supported me in my life. If I have support, it's only from my father," he said.

"I fulfilled my father's dream. It's not easy to play for India in this generation. It's not like I scored once or twice and played for India. I scored 300, 200 and 250. I worked hard to play for India."

Despite scoring 150 in the Bengaluru Test against New Zealand, Sarfaraz has struggled to secure a consistent place in the national side.

Asked whether he had received a fair run, he avoided directly criticising the selectors.

"I don't understand anything right now. I'm just playing. Wherever I get a chance, they'll call me up. I'll go and play."

Questions Selectors' Perception

Sarfaraz also questioned the perception that his batting is suited primarily to Indian conditions.

He said he had heard that the Indian team management viewed him as a player for home conditions, although no national selector had communicated this directly to him.

"When I went to the Indian team, I heard that they were looking at me for Indian conditions," he said.

"But I have a question. When I went to South Africa, I scored a hundred against the Indian team (intra-squad practice game in 2023). When I went to England, I scored a hundred. It's not like I haven't scored outside India."

He added that difficult Indian pitches also demanded recognition for smaller but valuable contributions.

"Sometimes, on such difficult wickets, 30, 40 or 50 runs are enough. It's their point of view. But my job is to play cricket, and I will play."

Weight Loss And Fitness Transformation

Sarfaraz revealed that he had significantly reduced his weight during the off-season, largely in response to criticism about his fitness.

"I was 97 kg when I started. Now I'm 77 kg," he said.

Asked whether the Indian team or Mumbai management had instructed him to lose weight, he replied, "No one told me that."

"Whatever I heard on social media or from someone, that weight should be reduced, I did it. Whenever I'm told I have to work on something, I do it."

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However, he insisted that his batting performances had never depended solely on his physical condition.

"When I was fat, I used to play better. After improving my fitness, I'm not getting big scores, but I'm getting runs."

Commitment To Cricket Remains Unchanged

Sarfaraz said his commitment to cricket remained unchanged despite the uncertainty surrounding his international future.

He continues to train early every morning, maintaining the routine established with his father more than a decade ago.

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"If you want to meet Sarfaraz Khan, you don't have to come to his address. Come to Azad Maidan or Cross Maidan at six in the morning. You'll find him there."

Asked whether he expected selection for India's overseas assignments, Sarfaraz admitted that he remained hopeful.

"Whenever a team is announced, I have expectations. But it's up to them."

For now, his focus remains firmly on the game.

"My motivation is to play cricket. Wherever I get a chance, I want to play. I don't want to sit at home."

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