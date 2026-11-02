Rashid Khan Blows Flying Kisses To Ryan Burl After Heated Altercation; Video Viral

Rashid Khan Blows Flying Kisses To Ryan Burl After Heated Altercation |

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan and Zimbabwe batter Ryan Burl were involved in a heated exchange during the first innings of the match. The incident took place in the ninth over and quickly became a talking point among cricket fans. However, Rashid had a cheeky response after Burl's dismissal, with the video of the moment going viral on social media.

Ryan Burl Charges At Rashid Khan In Heated Exchange

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The incident began in the ninth over when Burl tried to heave a fuller delivery from Rashid towards the leg side but failed to make contact.

Rashid soon exchanged a few words with the Zimbabwean batter, who did not take the comments lightly. Burl lost his cool and charged towards the Afghan spinner, forcing the on-field umpires to intervene and prevent the situation from getting worse.

While Burl appeared visibly angry, Rashid remained calm and continued to smile throughout the exchange. The argument did not end with the over, as Burl was also seen having a few more words for the Afghanistan spinner.

Rashid Blows Flying Kisses After Burl's Dismissal

The drama continued in the following over when Burl was dismissed by Abdullah Ahmadzai. Rashid, who had remained composed during the earlier confrontation, was then spotted blowing flying kisses towards the departing Zimbabwean batter.

The gesture appeared to be a playful response to their earlier argument and added another interesting moment to the contest.

The video of Rashid's reaction has since gone viral, with fans discussing the exchange between the two players.