Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav Roam Auckland Streets Unnoticed Ahead Of India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI | VIDEO

Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav Roam Auckland Streets Unnoticed | Image Credit: X/rushiii_45

Indian cricket stars Rohit Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav were spotted enjoying a relaxed stroll through the streets of Auckland ahead of the first ODI against New Zealand. Interestingly, the duo appeared to go unnoticed by people around them as they casually explored the city.

Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep go unnoticed on Auckland streets

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A video of the two cricketers walking through Auckland has caught the attention of fans on social media. Dressed casually, the duo were engaged in conversation with two guards alongside for security.

They did not attract any attention from fans, and enjoyed their own personal space and time. Overseas tours offers Indian stars a glimpse of 'normal' with reduced fanfare and high freedom of movement.

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Rohit Sharma landed in New Zealand last week as he begins preparations for the 5-match ODI series. Kuldeep Yadav was part of India's victorious T20I squad but did not get a game in the series. He would hope to make the XI in the 50-over series.