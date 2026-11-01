 Shreyas Iyer Hands Trophy To Naman Dhir As India Celebrate T20I Series Win Vs New Zealand | VIDEO
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Shreyas Iyer Hands Trophy To Naman Dhir As India Celebrate T20I Series Win Vs New Zealand | VIDEO

India won the T20I series against New Zealand on Sunday despite losing the fifth and final match. During the post-match presentation, Shreyas Iyer collected the series trophy before handing it over to Naman Dhir. The gesture highlighted Dhir’s impressive performances throughout the series as the Indian squad gathered to celebrate its series victory with the trophy.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, November 01, 2026, 06:46 PM IST
Shreyas Iyer Hands Trophy To Naman Dhir As India Celebrate T20I Series Win Vs New Zealand | VIDEO

India captain Shreyas Iyer shared a heartwarming moment with Naman Dhir during the post-match presentation after India won the T20I series against New Zealand on Sunday. After collecting the series trophy, Iyer handed it over to Dhir, who impressed with his performances throughout the series.

Shreyas Iyer hands trophy to Naman Dhir

The gesture quickly became a talking point as the Indian squad gathered to celebrate the series victory. Dhir, who has made the most of his opportunities, received the trophy from Iyer as the team posed for photographs.

India had already secured an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series before the final T20I. The hosts, however, were unable to finish on a winning note, with New Zealand restricting them to 191/8 before chasing down the target.

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Dhir's performances have been one of the positives for India during the series, with the youngster making an impression when given opportunities. The trophy handover added a special touch to India's series-winning celebrations as the players and support staff came together for the customary team photographs.

The Mumbai Indians all-rounder finishes as India's second highest run getter of the series despite batting well down the order compared to the rest of the batters in the team.

While he did not bowl much, Dhir is proving handy as a lower order option even keeping two-time World Cup winner Shivam Dube on the bench.

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