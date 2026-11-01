'Full Time Obsession': Ravi Ashwin Dig At Fan After Sanju Samson's Failure In IND vs NZ 5th T20I Goes Viral

Ashwin continues to back Samson as opener despite his failure on Sunday |

Former India spinner Ravi Ashwin had a cheeky response to a fan who questioned his preference for Sanju Samson as India's first-choice opener in T20Is. The exchange took place on social media after Samson endured another disappointing outing in the fifth T20I against New Zealand on Sunday.

The wicketkeeper-batter managed just four runs off 10 deliveries, inviting further criticism over his poor run of form.

Ravi Ashwin's Cheeky Response To Fan

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Ashwin has previously backed Samson as his preferred opener for India in the shortest format. However, following the Kerala batter's latest failure, a fan questioned the former spinner's choice and took a dig at his continued support for the wicketkeeper-batter.

Ashwin did not take long to respond and came up with a witty reply to the criticism. "Sanju is my first choice, your full-time obsession," he wrote on social media, adding a laughing emoji to his response.

The remark appeared to turn the criticism back on the fan, suggesting that Ashwin's opinion on Samson had become a constant subject of discussion. However, Samson's latest failure has added to his disappointing run in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

The right-handed batter has struggled to make the most of his opportunities, with his lack of substantial contributions raising questions about his place in India's preferred batting combination. With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi waiting on the bench, the Kerala batter cannot afford to miss many more opportunities.