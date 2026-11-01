Blair Tickner Kisses Pokémon Card After Taking Naman Dhir's Wicket During IND Vs NZ 5th T20I | VIDEO

Blair Tickner Kisses Pokémon Card After Taking Naman Dhir's Wicket |

New Zealand fast bowler Blair Tickner grabbed attention with an unusual celebration after dismissing Mumbai Indians batter Naman Dhir. Rather than celebrating with his teammates, Tickner pulled out a Pokémon card from his pocket and kissed it after completing the wicket.

Blair Tickner celebrates wicket with Pokemon card

The incident took place when Tickner provided New Zealand with an important breakthrough. Dhir had been looking comfortable at the crease and was attempting to increase the scoring rate when the pacer outsmarted him with a clever delivery.

However, it was Tickner's celebration that became the biggest talking point. The fast bowler immediately pulled out a card featuring a fire icon and held it up after celebrating the dismissal. He then kissed the card, seemingly making it a special part of his wicket-taking routine.

It was a Basic Fire Energy card from the Pokémon Trading Card Game, believed to be the 133/146 printing from the XY set released in 2014, although a related 2013 deck or promotional version is also possible.

It was a memorable moment for Tickner who was earlier guilty of dropping a simple catch to hand Shreyas Iyer a repireve. The Indian captain then managed to score a quick-fire half-century.