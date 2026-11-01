Nathan Smith Points At Crease After Tilak Varma Dismissal, Takes Dig At No-Ball Call | VIDEO

Nathan Smith Points At Crease After Tilak Varma Dismissal |

New Zealand pacer Nathan Smith had the last laugh after dismissing Tilak Varma in the 14th over of India's innings. The right-arm pacer cheekily pointed towards the crease after completing the catch, seemingly reminding everyone that he had stayed behind the line this time. The celebration came just two deliveries after a no-ball had denied him the same wicket.

Nathan Smith points to crease after earlier no ball

The drama unfolded on the second ball of the 14th over when Smith bowled a short-of-length delivery that rushed Tilak Varma. The Indian batter closed the face of his bat too early, resulting in a thick leading edge that looped towards backward point. Finn Allen covered ground and pulled off an excellent diving catch with his right hand, but the celebrations were short-lived.

The third umpire spotted that Smith had overstepped, resulting in a no-ball call.

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Two balls later, Smith bowled another short-of-length delivery outside off stump. Tilak shuffled across and attempted to pull, but the extra pace rushed him and the ball struck him high on the bat. It went towards short mid-wicket, where Smith ran to his left and completed the catch himself.

This time, there was no front-foot infringement, and Smith immediately pointed towards the crease to underline the difference. Tilak had to walk back after scoring just six runs off eight deliveries, failing to make the most of his earlier reprieve.