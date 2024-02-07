‘You’re Being Highly Critical’: Alyssa Healy Stumps Husband Mitch Starc in Hilarious Video; Watch

Mitchell Starc and Alyssa Healy | Credits: Twitter

Australia women's captain Alyssa Healy hilariously roasted her husband and Australian pacer bowler Mitchell Starc during the innings break of the second women's ODI match against South Africa at North Sydney on Wednesday, January 7.

Starc and Healy are the most successful couple in the history of International cricket. Mitchell Starc is well-known for his lethal pace coupled with swing bowling while her wife Alyssa Healy is renowned for her batting brilliance and wicketkeeping skills. The couple were often seen supporting each other's cricketing careers.

In a video went viral on social media, Mitchell Starc can be seen suggesting to his wife and Australian women's skipper about the line and length of her teammate Tim McGrath.

"I feel Kim Garth can bowl a fraction fuller to get an edge. She is bowling a holding and discipline line, but don’t you think if she pitches it up, there is a chance of getting an edge"

Alyssa Healy stumped her cricketer husband by saying, "If you are being highly critical, yes, she can. But that’s her natural line and length. She has to keep one end tight, and that’s what her role is in the team."

Mitch Starc tried to ask Alyssa Healy what he must have thought was a good question...



And Healy was having none of it 😂 #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/TzZvzLYeag — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) February 7, 2024

Alyssa Healy took over captaincy duties of Australia women's team across all formats following Meg Lanning's sudden retirement from cricket. Her first assignment as a full-time was the Only Women's Test against India at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai last year but lost the match. However, the 33-year-old won the first series 2-1 as a captain in ODI leg of India tour.

While, Healy's husband Mitchell Starc was part of Australia's two-match series against West Indies, which ended in 1-1 draw after the Caribbean side pulled off thrilling and historic 8-wicket win at The Gabba. Starc has been rested for white-ball series against West Indies and will return to action for New Zealand later this month.