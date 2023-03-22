 'Your career is over': Virender Sehwag recalls incident when Shoaib Akhtar dropped Sachin Tendulkar at an event
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 03:57 PM IST
article-image

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag recalled a funny incident when Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar dropped Sachin Tendulkar while trying to pick up the Indian legend at an event in Lucknow.

Sehwag said Akhtar had a bit too much to drink at the event and tried to lift Tendulkar but couldn't do so and both cricketers ended up on the floor.

“In a party that was held for Indian and Pakistani cricketers in Lucknow, Akhtar had one too many drinks and he tried to lift Tendulkar.

However, Tendulkar was quite heavy for him, and both of them ended up falling on the ground. I could not stop laughing at the incident,” Sehwag said at News 18 Chaupal.

Viru went on to reveal that Akhtar kept apologising to Tendulkar throughout the event after dropping the "God of Cricket".

“I used to tease him a lot. You are out, your career is over. You have dropped our top player.

"And he was scared, he kept following Sachin everywhere saying sorry and even fell down at his feet. Still, me and Sachin, whenever we sit together, we go back to the incident and laugh about it," Sehwag said.

