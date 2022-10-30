e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'You'll come back stronger': Pak's Harris Rauf checks on Bas de Leede after Dutch batsman was hit by bouncer, watch

De Leede was sent to the hospital after being struck with a nasty bouncer by Rauf on Sunday

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 30, 2022, 07:33 PM IST
article-image
Gary Day
The camaraderie between Pakistan and the Netherlands players was on full display as Haris Rauf checked on Bas de Leede after the Dutch batsman was hit by a bouncer during the Super 12 encounter at the T20 World Cup in Perth on Sunday.  

In a video shared by the ICC’s official Twitter handle, Rauf can be seen meeting the Dutchman after Pakistan’s six-wicket win at Perth.

The duo shook hands and chatted as Rauf told de Leede, ”You’ll come back stronger.” 

Earlier, De Leede was sent to the hospital after being struck with a nasty bouncer by Rauf on Sunday.

The bouncer from Rauf forced De Leede to leave the pitch after it hit his helmet. He suffered a cut on his face under his right eye and was adjudged retired-hurt. Pakistani players also attended him after the incident to check if he was fine.

Bas de Leede scored 6 (16) before leaving for medical treatment.

article-image

