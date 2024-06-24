FPJ Exclusive: 'You Will See More Attacking Cricket From India If Gautam Gambhir Becomes Coach', Says CAC Member Jatin Paranjape; WATCH

Former India cricketer Jatin Paranjape is of the opinion that the current squad under Rohit Sharma will become a more attacking side if Gautam Gambhir becomes the head coach.

Gambhir is expected to replace Rahul Dravid in the coming days after India's campaign ends in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. The Kolkata Knight Riders mentor, who won the IPL title this year, is the frontrunner in the race to become India's next coach.

Gambhir has allegedly laid down several conditions to the BCCI during last week's interview he gave for the coach's post to the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), which Paranjape is a part of.

CAC member opens up on Gambhir's potential

Speaking about Gambhir's candidature with the Free Press Journal, Paranjape backed the former opener to make the India more aggressive as a unit "if" he becomes the coach.

"If there is a possibility that Gautam Gambhir becomes the coach, I think you will see lot more attacking cricket from India. I think he would do a good job.

"We go to Australia later this year so that's just the right kind of series for a new coach to come and stamp his authority.

"While I can't comment on his appointment, I know Gautam well enough, he is a true patriot and he will want to do everything which is in the interest of the team and he's done a great job at KKR, they won IPL this year. It's good that his name is in the consideration. I can't divulge anything more than that," the former India cricketer told FPJ.

GG's appointment likely after T20 WC

Gambhir won this third IPL title and first as mentor this year when he guided KKR to triumph in Chennai. He had won the trophy twice as KKR captain in 2012 and 2014.

The official announcement of his appointment as Team India's next head coach is likely to take place this week or after the T20 World Cup ends.