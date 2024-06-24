2025 Champions Trophy Last Chance For Rohit & Virat In ODIs? Gambhir Sets Out Conditions For India Head Coach Role: Report

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir reportedly set out conditions to the Board Of Control For Cricket in India (BCCI) for the Team India head coach role. It has been reported that Gambhir is the front-runner to take up the coaching duties for Team India as he was the only candidate to apply for the job.

Rahul Dravid's extended contract is set to expire after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2024. Dravid already confirmed that he didn't reapply for head coach job and thus, BCCI has been in hunt for the new coach for Team India.

As per the report by Press Trust Of India (PTI), Gautam Gambhir alongside former India women's coach WV Raman was interviewed by the BCCI's Cricket Advisory Commitee (CAC) last week.

Gautam Gambhir is on the Top of the BCCI's wishlist for Team India's Head coach post. [Espn Cricinfo] pic.twitter.com/bcjNm9BC9n — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 17, 2024

The demand for Gautam Gambhir to take up the head coach job in Team after he mentored Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to the third IPL title this year. It has been reported that Gambhir will announce as the new Team India head coach after the T20 World Cup 2024.

Demands by Gautam Gambhir to the BCCI

As per the Navbharat Times, Gautam Gambhir is willing to accept the role of head coach but he has presented some demands to the BCCI. Firstly, the former Indian cricketer doesn't want any interference from the board as he wants full control over the team. Gambhir wants full control of the cricketing operations of the Indian team.

Secondly, Gautam Gambhir wants the BCCI to give him the freedom to choose the coaching staff, including fielding, batting and bowling coaches. Vikram Rathour, T Dilip and Paras Mhambrey's tenure is likely to end alongside head coach Rahul Dravid's after the T20 World Cup 2024.

Alongside the appointment of Gautam Gambhir as head coach, the new coaching staff is likely to be appointed as per his preferences.

Gambhir to be strict with senior players

Gautam Gambhir will expected to a little strict with senior players, including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammad Shami. The future of these senior players in ODIs will depend on their performances in the 2025 Champions Trophy, which is slated to take place in Pakistan.

As per the report by Navbharat Times, Gambhir told BCCI that if Kohli, Rohit, Jadeja and Shami failed to help Team India win the Champions Trophy next year, they will dropped from the ODIs.

With Gambhir's name linked up with head coach job, the future of senior players, especially Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are uncertain. Therefore, the senior players performances in the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan is likely to decide their future in the ODI cricket.