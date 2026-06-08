'You Think I Should Stop?': Harmanpreet Kaur Does An MS Dhoni, Shuts Up Reporter's Retirement Question Ahead Of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 | VIDEO

India women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur produced a moment reminiscent of MS Dhoni during the captains' press conference ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026.

Harmanpreet is gearing up to feature in her 10th campaign and, at 37, rumours remain rife about it being her last tournament.

However, Kaur quashed those retirement talks in a now-viral exchange with a reporter in London. The reporter asked the 37-year-old whether the upcoming tournament would be her last World Cup, prompting Harmanpreet to question the basis of the query.

"Why? Do you think I should stop?" she asked.

When the reporter responded in the negative, Harmanpreet shot back, "Then why are you asking this question?"

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The clip quickly went viral on social media, with fans praising the India captain's confidence and presence of mind. Many compared the interaction to one of the most memorable press conference moments of Dhoni's career.

During that press conference, a reporter had asked Dhoni whether he had considered retirement after a heartbreaking loss. The former India captain responded by inviting the journalist to sit beside him before asking a series of questions about his fitness, running ability and age.

Harmanpreet's Dhoni Moment

Dhoni eventually concluded that the reporter had already answered his own question, creating a viral moment that is still remembered as one of the greatest press conference responses in cricket.

A decade later, Harmanpreet appeared to channel a similar approach, turning the spotlight back on the reporter rather than directly addressing retirement speculation.

India come into the T20 World Cup 2026 having won the 50-over World Cup at home in November for the first time. The Women in Blue are yet to win the 20-over edition and will aim to end that barren run.