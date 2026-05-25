ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Leaves For England After Receiving Padma Shri | VIDEO | X

New Delhi, May 25: Indian Women's Cricket Team captain Harmanpreet Kaur reportedly left directly for England after being conferred Padma Shri in sports category during a ceremony in New Delhi on Monday. A video has went viral on social media in which Harmanpreet Kaur is seen leaving the a structure which looks like the Rashtrapati Bhavan building. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. The Padma Awards 2026 ceremony Civil Investiture Ceremony-I was held at the Ganatantra Mandap inside Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Harmanpreet Kaur is seen leaving the building with the luggage and reportedly heading towards the airport after attending the event. Harman also changed her clothes as she attended the ceremony in a saree and was later seen leaving for the airport in a pair of jeans and t-shirt.

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The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will begin on June 12, 2026 in England. England and Sri Lanka will face each other in the opening clash of the tournament. India will play their first match in the ICC T20 WC26 againt Pakistan on June 14 at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.

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India's Group Stage Schedule

All of India's group matches are scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST (2:30 PM Local/13:30 GMT)

June 17: vs Netherlands at Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds

June 21: vs South Africa at Old Trafford in Manchester)

June 25: vs Bangladesh at Old Trafford in Manchester)

June 28: vs Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground in London

Harmanpreet Kaur was honoured with the Padma Shri for her contribution to Indian cricket as the Government of India announced 131 Padma awards on the eve of Republic Day 2026, including 5 Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri honours.

The government described Harmanpreet Kaur as "one of the most dynamic and impactful cricketers of her generation." Rohit Sharma, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Savita Punia and Sivasankari were among the other Padma Shri awardees included this year.