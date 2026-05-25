'Did He Forget This Too?': Fans React Over Rohit Sharma's Absence As Harmanpreet Kaur Receives Padma Shri | X

Indian Cricket legend and Mumbai Indians player Rohit Sharma was a talking point on social media after Indian Women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur was conferred with the Padma Shri in the sports category. The fans were speculating that Rohit Sharma had forgot about the Padma Awards 2026 and hence he was not present at the event.

As the pictured and videos from the Padma Awards ceremony circulated on social media, some internet users noticed that Rohit Sharma was not present despite being among the recipients announced earlier this year. The incident quickly led to funny reactions from the fans as Rohit Sharma has a habit of forgetting things.

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Many videos have surfaced on social media in which Rohit Sharma has been caught forgetting things. He has forgotten his passport in the hotel on one occasion and forgot his earpods at the airport in the other instance. These incidents have made the users believe that Rohit Sharma can forget anything at any given point of time.

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A user shared a post on social media and asked, "Harmanpreet received Padma Shri. Where is Rohit? Does he forget this also?" The post quickly went viral on social media and several users also responded humurously. A user clarified and said that Rohit Sharma is expected to receive the honour during the second investiture ceremony. Another user commented, "Nhi usko 2nd investiture ceremony mein milega."

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The Government of India had announced 131 Padma awards on the eve of Republic Day this year, including five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri honours.

Harmanpreet Kaur was honoured for her contribution to Indian cricket and was described by the government as "one of the most dynamic and impactful cricketers of her generation."

Other Padma Shri awardees this year included Rohit Sharma, actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, hockey player Savita Punia and writer Sivasankari.