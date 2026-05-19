'Shana For A Reason': Rohit Sharma Hits Middle Stump While Hilariously Mocking Abhishek Nayar's Bowling Action, Netizens React | VIDEO

Rohit Sharma stole the show with his perfect imitation of former teammate and KKR coach Abhishek Nayar's bowling action. Sharma called out Nayar before mocking his bowling action, hitting the middle stump. Rohit's antics left the camp in splits, with the MI legend shocked at hitting the target in a now viral video.

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'Itna Middle Stump Udaaya Bey!'

In a video posted by Mumbai Indians on social media, Rohit Sharma trolled former teammate Abhishek Nayar during the training sessions at the Eden Gardens. Rohit, who plays for MI, called out Nayar who was head coach was overseeing KKR's practice at the other nets.

Rohit then proceeded to run up and bowl, imitating Nayar's medium pace bowling. The action left Nayar and the rest of the camp in splits. Incidentally, Rohit hit the middle stump with the delivery he bowled, which the MI star only realised later.

"Itna Middle Stump Udaaya Bey," Rohit remarked later.

Rohit Sharma and Abhishek Nayar have been close friends since their days playing first class cricket for Mumbai. Nayar is a domestic cricket legend and has also played for India. He later went on to become the batting coach under Gautam Gambhir's coaching staff.

Rohit has often trained under Nayar, and has turned fitter under his regime in the off season. The 39-year-old Rohit has set sights on playing the 2027 World Cup and Nayar has played his part in the Hit-Man's journey.