'Hero Ban Mat': Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Reaction During Fielding Drill With MI Coach Goes Viral | VIDEO

Rohit Sharma's hilarious reaction during training has the internet in splits | X/mi_paltan

Rohit Sharma has once again left the netizens in splits with his witty humour. In a video posted by the Mumbai Indians, Rohit's reaction to a fielding drill has the internet rolling out with laughter. After a ball flew wide, Rohit can be seen taunting the coach, saying 'Hero Ban Mat' in a hilarious reaction ahead of the PBKS vs MI game.

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In the video, Rohit Sharma is seen in position taking catching practice. The coach hit one way wide to Rohit's left, much to the annoyance of the 38-year-old. The former MI captain stood and playfully pointed at him and said, "Hero Mat Ban [Don't be a hero]."

He then proceeded to argue with him and ask him to give examples if the ball went to such distances during the game. The video instantly struck a chord with the fans, with many enjoying the 'Shana' mode of the former India captain.

Read Also Rohit Sharma Hilariously Mimics Shardul Thakur During Workout Ahead Of His 39th Birthday | VIDEO

Rohit only recently returned from injury, having missed a chunk of matches due to a hamstring injury. He struck a half-century on return, but MI have already been knocked out of a place in the IPL 2026 playoffs.

Rohit is in with a shout to lead the side against the Punjab Kings in Dharamsala on Thursday. Hardik Pandya is reportedly nursing a back issue. Suryakumar Yadav himself is doubtful for the game PBKS vs MI, having not arrived in Dharamsala. India's T20 World Cup winning captain has returned home for the birth of his daughter.

Rohit has led the franchise to five IPL titles before making way for Hardik Pandya. A one-off return to Rohit would fill the leadership vacuum until Suryakumar Yadav or Hardik Pandya return.