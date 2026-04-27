Rohit Sharma Hilariously Mimics Shardul Thakur During Workout Ahead Of His 39th Birthday | VIDEO

Rohit Sharma Imitates Shardul Thakur During Workout Ahead Of His 39th Birthday | VIDEO | X

Mumbai, April 27: Mumbai Indians star opener Rohit Sharma was caught on camera imitating his teammate Shardul Thakur while working out at the gym. The video of Rohit Sharma joking with Shardul is being widely shared on social media and the video is going viral on the internet. The internet users are enjoying Rohit's hilarious act in the viral video.

The video was shared on social media just days ahead of his 39th birthday. Rohit Sharma will turn 39 on (Thursday) April 30. The video was shared on social media with the caption, "This guy is turning 39 in four days. Rohit Sharma imitating Shardul Thakur while working out in the gym."

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The video shows that Shardul Thakur is pulling weight while working out at the gym and Rohit Sharma is following him in the same way without pulling the weight. He is seen walking in the similar manner like Shardul with his one hand stretched in the front and pulling the weight with the other.

He is seen moving forward while acting like pulling the weight, however, Shardul was pulling the weight during his workout and Rohit was only imitating him. Rohit Sharma is currently injured and is out of the laying eleven of Mumbai Indians.

He suffered a hamstring injury in the middle of a match in IPL 2026 and was forced to leave the field due to the injury. Rohit Sharma is yet to make his comeback after suffering injury. However, he is seen practicing with the team and also batting in the nets, keeping the fans guessing about his return in playing XI.