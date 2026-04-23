'Brother Of Krunal Pandya': Netizens REACT As Mitchell Santner Surprises Shivam Dube With Quick Bouncer; Rohit Sharma Enjoys

'Brother Of Krunal Pandya': Netizens REACT As Mitchell Santner Surprises Shivam Dube With Quick Bouncer | X

Mumbai, April 23: The fans were surprised after Mumbai Indians spinner Mitchell Santner bowled a quick bouncer in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The internet users started comparing him with Krunal Pandya who also bowls quick bouncers to surprise the batsman. Rohit Sharma also enjoyed the bouncer from the dugout.

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Rohit Sharma is not a part of the playing XI as he has been ruled out of the match due to an injury. He is present in the dugout to support his team in the biggest clash of the IPL 2026 season.

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Krunal Pandya's bouncers are quick and well guided to aim the batsman's helmet. Mitchell Santner also pulled off a Krunal Pandya in the game against CSK. He surprised CSK all-rounder Shivam Dube by welcoming him on the crease with a quick bouncer.

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Dube was also surprised, however, he survived the bouncer and played it down the ground. Santner bowled the bouncer as soon as Dube walked in after the dismissal of Sarfaraz Khan. Santner bowled Sarfaraz with a slow turning ball and bowled the quick bouncer to Dube which was not expected by him.

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The internet users came up with hilarious comments and memes and compared Santner with Krunal Pandya. A user also said that he is another brother of Krunal Pandya. A user also said, "Santner taking gold strategy of Krunal and bowling a bouncer at Dube first up."

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Another user said, "Wait until Dube responds when Santner comes out to bat." A user also said, "Santner taking gold strategy of Krunal and bowling a bouncer at Dube first up."

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CSK is off to a good start after losing two quick wickets after being invited to bat first by Hardik Pandya. CSK are 91/2 after 8 overs and their star opener Sanju Samson is looking in good form. However, they need to score at least 220 runs in their first innings which will be a fighting score at Wankhede.