'All Is Okay': Old Photo Of Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya With Sons Shared On Agastya Pandya's Instagram | Instagram | X

Mumbai, April 23: An old pic of Pandya brothers has been shared on social media platform amid the reports of rift between Hardik and Krunal Pandya during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The viral pic shows Hardik and Krunal along with their sons posing while donning their IPL team jerseys.

The pic is old as both, Hardik and Krunal Pandya are in a fresh new look with different hairstyles. The pic was shared on the Instagram account named after Hardik Pandya and Nata Stankovic's son Agastya Pandya. The photo was shared with the caption, "ALL IS OKAY!" The post is a reply to the reports of rift between both the brothers.

Hardik and Krunal Pandya reportedly avoided handshake during the RCB vs MI clash which fueled the rumours and the fans started speculating about something is wrong between them. In another incident, Krunal Pandya also celebrated wildly after the dismissal of Hardik Pandya in the same match.

There are reports that the duo are not in the best of terms, which was visible during the MI vs RCB clash at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Krunal welcomed his Hardik with a sharp bouncer directed towards his helmet. However, Hardik was able to ducked the ball which was followed by a cold stare by Krunal.

Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians will face Chennai Super Kings in the most-anticipated match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The match will be played at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium amid a major injury scare in both the camps.