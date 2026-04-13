Video: Krunal Gives Intimidating Scare To Brother Hardik Pandya After Surprise Bouncer; Know How MI Captain Reacted

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Brothers Hardik and Krunal Pandya faced off in a mouth-watering clash at the Wankhede Stadium. Once inseparable, the two are now not on the same terms amid rumours of rift. That shift was visible when the two came face to face during the MI vs RCB clash.

Krunal Pandya came into bowl with Hardik Pandya at the crease. Krunal started off with a bouncer to his younger brother. A viral video now shows that Krunal and Hardik had a cold stare off, before Hardik moved away to adjust his pads. A bouncer in the old days would have been treated as a cheeky attempt by Krunal, but on Sunday it meant pure business.

Krunal celebrates Hardik's wicket

When Hardik was dismissed, Krunal celebrated the wicket with visible aggression. Krunal jumped around in joy, serenading Romario Shepherd who took the catch to dismiss the Mumbai Indians captain. These moments quickly went viral and have raised questions among the fans about their relationship.

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Krunal-Hardik Pandya rift

The rumours first gained traction after India’s historic victory at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. While the nation celebrated Hardik Pandya’s crucial role in the tournament and praised his redemption arc, fans noticed an unexpected silence from his brother Krunal Pandya and sister-in-law Pankhuri Sharma.

Hardik did not wish his brother on social media during his birthday, further raising eyebrows. After Hardik’s divorce from Natasha, fans noticed changes in their public appearances. Krunal and his wife were seen with Natasha, while Hardik has been spotted more often with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma at events.