'Something Is Seriously Wrong': Hardik & Krunal Pandya Avoid Handshakes After MI VS RCB Match, Netizens Speculate Rift | VIDEO

Hardik Pandya went up against his brother Krunal Pandya in a blockbuster MI vs RCB clash at the Wankhede. The duo are reportedly not in the best of terms, with Krunal welcoming Hardik with a bouncer. The elder Pandya also celebrated wildly at his brother's wicket. After the game, the brothers seemingly skipped handshakes further highlighting their rift.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What happened during the MI vs RCB game?

Krunal Pandya came into bowl with Hardik Pandya at the crease. Krunal started off with a bouncer to his younger brother, who just gave a cold stare back. Usually, the brothers maintain a jovial environment on the field, often interacting and laughing at each other's antics.

On Sunday however it was pure business. There were no pleasantries exchanged. When Hardik was dismissed, Krunal celebrated the wicket with visible aggression. These moments quickly went viral and have raised questions among the fans about their relationship.

After the game, Krunal and Hardik did not shake hands or have a talk after the game. The two have always been seen as very close, but things now seem a bit different from the outside. The game only fuelled speculations of rift between the Pandya brothers.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Krunal-Hardik Pandya rift

The rumours first gained traction after India’s historic victory at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. While the nation celebrated Hardik Pandya’s crucial role in the tournament and praised his redemption arc, fans noticed an unexpected silence from his brother Krunal Pandya and sister-in-law Pankhuri Sharma.

Hardik did not wish his brother on social media during his birthday, further raising eyebrows. After Hardik’s divorce from Natasha, fans noticed changes in their public appearances. Krunal and his wife were seen with Natasha, while Hardik has been spotted more often with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma at events.