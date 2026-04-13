Krunal Pandya Celebrates Wildly After Brother Hardik Pandya's Wicket During MI Vs RCB High-Voltage Clash | X

Mumbai, April 12: Social media is abuzz with news of rift between Pandya brothers. Amid all the buzz, Krunal Pandya was caught on camera celebrating his brother Hardik Pandya's wicket wildly during the high-intensity Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru clash at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Krunal was caught on camera jumping in excitement after Hardik's dismissal during the match.

For the past few days, there have been reports that things are not the same between Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya. During today's match, fans felt those reports might be true. On the field, the two brothers did not talk to each other or even look at one another.

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The situation became more noticeable when Hardik got out. Krunal celebrated the wicket with visible aggression. These moments quickly went viral and have raised questions among the fans about their relationship, even though there is no official statement from either of them.

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The two have always been seen as very close, but things now seem a bit different from the outside. After Hardik’s divorce from Natasa, fans noticed changes in their public appearances. Krunal and his wife were seen with Natasa, while Hardik has been spotted more often with Mahieka at events.

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Even when Hardik recently won an ICC trophy, there was no social media post or public message from Krunal or his wife and they were also not seen at India matches around that time. Earlier in 2024, both brothers were also linked to a Rs 4 crore cheating case involving their stepbrother Vaibhav Pandya.