 'Aaj WWE Fight Hoga': Cricket Fans Spark Meme Fest As Hardik & Krunal Pandya Set To Face Off During MI vs RCB IPL 2026 Match In Mumbai
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HomeSports'Aaj WWE Fight Hoga': Cricket Fans Spark Meme Fest As Hardik & Krunal Pandya Set To Face Off During MI vs RCB IPL 2026 Match In Mumbai

'Aaj WWE Fight Hoga': Cricket Fans Spark Meme Fest As Hardik & Krunal Pandya Set To Face Off During MI vs RCB IPL 2026 Match In Mumbai

Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya are set to face off during the MI vs RCB IPL 2026 clash at Wankhede Stadium. Amid rumours of a rift, fans have turned the matchup into a meme fest, humorously calling it a ‘WWE fight’ between the Pandya brothers on social media.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, April 12, 2026, 01:12 PM IST
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The IPL 2026 clash between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the iconic Wankhede Stadium has taken on an emotional and dramatic twist, with brothers Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya set to face each other on opposite sides.

Hardik, leading Mumbai Indians, will go head-to-head with Krunal, who is part of the RCB setup, in what is being dubbed one of the most anticipated encounters of the season. While sibling rivalries are not new in sports, this particular clash has captured massive attention due to ongoing rumours of a possible rift between the two.

Speculation around tension between the Pandya brothers has been doing the rounds on social media for weeks. Reports suggest that fans began reading into their relationship after subtle cues, including Krunal’s silence following India’s T20 World Cup triumph and chatter surrounding Hardik’s personal life. However, neither of the two has publicly addressed these claims.

As the MI vs RCB match approaches, fans have turned the narrative into full-blown entertainment. Social media platforms are flooded with memes portraying the encounter as a “WWE fight,” complete with dramatic face-offs, mock posters, and playful banter. The idea of two brothers battling it out on the field, combined with off-field speculation, has only amplified the buzz.

Here's how the Netizens reacted

Despite the noise, both players remain professionals focused on their teams’ fortunes in the Indian Premier League. Hardik continues to lead MI’s campaign, while Krunal brings his all-round experience to RCB, the defending champions.

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