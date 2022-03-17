You should not be eating this: Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammate reveals how Portuguese star scrutinises team’s diet

Juventus footballer Arthur has revealed how Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo would criticise the food preference of his teammates.

Arthur, who joined Juventus from Barcelona in 2020, was the teammate of Ronaldo before the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner switched to Manchester United in 2021.

“We used to sit together at the table and sometimes he would look at our plates and say: "This is not what you should be eating’ ”

Earlier, defender Eric Bailly—Ronaldo’s teammate at Manchester United—had spoken on how meticulous the former Real Madrid star was in regards to fitness and how it rubbed off on his teammates.

“We've stopped [eating dessert],” Bailly said. “All the players stopped because it's good, you need to change sometime. Ronaldo has been the best for a long time, why? Your body, you need to take care of it.”

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 09:11 PM IST