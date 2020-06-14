'You said we would play tennis together': Sania Mirza mourns the loss of actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Sunday committed suicide in Mumbai. Sushant was found hanging at his house in Bandra and a domestic help alerted the police.
Mourning the loss of another fine actor this year, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza was full of grief after hearing the shocking news. Taking to Twitter she wrote: "Sushant! You said we would play tennis together one day .. you were so full of life and laughs .. spreading smiles everywhere you went.. we didn’t even know you were hurting this bad the world will miss you .. shaking while I write this .. RIP my friend."
Sushant's sudden demise came as a shocker to the entertainment and sporting industry. Many Indian cricketers were shocked to hear about his untimely death.
"Shocked and sad to hear about the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput. Such a young and talented actor. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul RIP," wrote Sachin Tendulkar.
India's star-studded opener Rohit Sharma was really 'disturbed' with the news. "This is distressing, can’t come to terms that this has happened. Really disturbing. Brilliant actor RIP brother," he wrote.
"Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. This is so difficult to process. May his soul RIP and may god give all the strength to his family and friends," wrote skipper Virat Kohli.
Sushant made his big-screen debut came in the year 2013 with Kai Po Che! Before making it big into Bollywood, he was the lead in Zee TV's popular soap opera Pavitra Rishta.
His last movie Drive was a Netflix film which released in 2019. Jacqueline Fernandez and Sapna Pabbi starred alongside Sushant in the action film.
Before Drive, the actor starred in Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore, a comedy-drama which was an instant hit at the box-office.
