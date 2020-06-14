'You said we would play tennis together': Sania Mirza mourns the loss of actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant's sudden demise came as a shocker to the entertainment and sporting industry. Many Indian cricketers were shocked to hear about his untimely death.

"Shocked and sad to hear about the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput. Such a young and talented actor. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul RIP," wrote Sachin Tendulkar.

India's star-studded opener Rohit Sharma was really 'disturbed' with the news. "This is distressing, can’t come to terms that this has happened. Really disturbing. Brilliant actor RIP brother," he wrote.

"Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. This is so difficult to process. May his soul RIP and may god give all the strength to his family and friends," wrote skipper Virat Kohli.