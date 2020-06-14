From Sehwag to Shastri: Cricketing world mourns Sushant Singh Rajput who played MS Dhoni

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Sunday committed suicide in Mumbai. Sushant was found hanging at his house in Bandra and a domestic help alerted the police.

Sushant was a part of critically and commercially acclaimed film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, in which he played the role of the skipper himself.

Mourning the loss of Sushant, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag took to Twitter and wrote: "Life is fragile and we don’t know what one is going through. Be kind. #SushantSinghRajput Om Shanti."