'You Came RCB Lost': Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar Enjoys RCB Vs DC Match At Chinnaswamy; Netizens React

Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar Enjoys RCB Vs DC Match At Chinnaswamy Amid Free VIP Tickets Row; Netizens React | X

Bengaluru, April 18: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is facing the ire of the internet users after he shared a post on social media of himself enjoying the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. The internet users commented on the post and reminded him his duties as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state and asked him to perform them after the match finishes.

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Blame Shivakumar For Loss

Several social media users also blamed him for the loss of Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Delhi Capitals today. DK Shivakumar shared the photos of himself enjoying the match from the stands along with former Team India pacer and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) President Venkatesh Prasad.

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Viral Social Media Post

Shivakumar shared the pics and said, "An electrifying evening at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium witnessing the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals. The energy, the passion, and the thunderous RCB chants - Bengaluru truly comes alive."

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He praised the fans for their energy, passion and support for RCB. However, the internet users slammed him for wasting time while enjoying the match with a VIP ticket while ignoring other important government works.

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Netizens REACT

A social media user said, "While returning take the outer ring road once." Another said, "Now we all know where RCB lost the match," blaming him for the loss. A user also said, "Watching Cricket in stadium with VIP ticket is more important than footpaths, potholes, traffic jams issues because you cannot play cricket on footpaths, with potholes or with traffic jams."

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Brutally Trolled

A user went a step ahead in trolling and said, "Super guru! Well deserved break after outstanding developments in Bangalore. Amazing photo op and much needed tax-payer funded luxury." Another seemed depressed and said, "So lucky we common people hv to die but look at u like one king u are seated. God bless democracy."

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Free Tickets Row

There was a major uproar against the government for the availability of free tickets to MLAs for the IPL 2026 matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium as the state government increased the number of free tickets to MLAs and other leaders in the state.