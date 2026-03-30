Free IPL 2026 Tickets Row: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Mocks Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar Over Announcing 3 Tickets For MLAs | VIDEO

ANI/Tejasvi Surya/X

Bengaluru: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya on Monday mocked Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for announcing that the Karnataka State Cricket Association, DNA and all concerned parties have agreed to provide three tickets each for IPL matches to legislators.

Taking to X, the BJP MP said, "This will go down as the biggest achievement of this govt. Truly historic day for Karnataka." He further said, "Congratulations to CM and DCM for successfully concluding such a difficult and complex negotiation process involving so many stakeholders. This will benefit the 6 crore Kannada people."

"Hope their expertise is made use of to conclude Ukraine-Russia and Iran-Israel conflicts," he added.

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Shivakumar's announcement comes after the assembly speaker's direction to ensure that every MLA receives four VIP tickets at the city's M Chinnaswamy Stadium during matches.

Earlier last week, Shivakumar confirmed two tickets per elected MLA for the IPL 2026 opener at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

The controversy started after, in the state Assembly, several MLAs raised concerns about limited access to VIP tickets for matches at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Tejasvi Surya had criticised the demand. Shivakumar defended the MLAs, stating, “The MLAs have the right because they are part of the government. I will speak to the chairman to see that our MLAs are accommodated. Let Tejasvi Surya give gyaan to his party members.”

He emphasised that legislators were entitled to certain considerations given their official roles, and promised to coordinate with stadium authorities to ensure proper arrangements.

Surya criticized the MLAs on social media platform X, accusing them of prioritising personal benefits over legislative duties. In his post, he wrote.