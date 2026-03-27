'Let Him Give Gyaan To His Party Members': DK Shivakumar Blasts Tejasvi Surya Amid IPL Ticket Row In Karnataka Assembly; Video

ANI/Tejasvi Surya/X

A fresh political dispute has erupted in Karnataka ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League season opener over the allocation of tickets for legislators. The issue took centre stage in the state Assembly when several MLAs complained they were being given only a single ordinary ticket for IPL matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, despite demands from lawmakers across parties for more and better seating.

During the heated debate, D. K. Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, defended the MLAs’ right to raise the issue, saying legislators had “every right to ask” for preferential access to tickets and VIP seating. He promised to discuss the matter with officials of the Karnataka State Cricket Association, which manages the stadium and match arrangements.

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"The MLAs have the right because they are part of the government. I will speak to the chairman to see that our MLAs are accommodated. Let Tejasvi Surya give gyaan to his party members," said Shivakumar.

Shivakumar’s comments were made in response to criticism from Tejasvi Surya and other opposition leaders, who highlighted the perceived disrespect shown to lawmakers and accused authorities of failing to afford them due recognition.

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The row has sparked wider discussions on political entitlements and protocol in public sporting events, drawing reactions from both ruling and opposition parties as IPL 2026 approaches.