Yonex Sunrise State U-19 Badminton Selection Tournament 2026: Yashwi Patel, Arjun Aluguvelli Clinch Singles Titles

The winners of the Yonex Sunrise State U-19 Selection tournament along with dignitaries and officials | File Photo

Mumbai, May 25: Yashwi Patel of Pune kept up her seed-bashing form, knocking out seventh seed Nishika Gokhe of Nagpur to wear the Girls U-19 crown in the Yonex Sunrise State U-19 Badminton Selection Tournament, organised by GMBA, promoted by Badminton Gurukul and hosted by Willingdon SC.

Making comeback wins a habit, Yashwi rallied from a shaky start to collect herself, put up a strong showing and win the tie 11-21, 21-15, 21-12.

In the Boys U-19 title clash, top seed Arjun Aluguvelli of Mumbai Suburbs lived up to his billing, getting the better of Nagpur’s second seed 21-16, 21-18 with a composed, attacking display.

Doubles titles decided

In the Boys Doubles final, the Thane pair of Arjun Birajdar and Aryan Birajdar dominated throughout to overcome Aayush Adey of Pune and Tanay Mehendale of Raigad 21-12, 21-14, while the Girls Doubles title was won by Sharayu Ranjane and Soyara Shelar of Pune, who survived a thrilling first game before defeating Pranjal Shinde of Raigad and Yashwi Patel of Pune 26-24, 21-8.

In the Mixed Doubles U-19 final, Sanidhya Ekade of Thane and Yutika Chavan of Pune produced an impressive performance to beat the second-seeded Pune duo of Sayaji Shelar and Soyara Shelar 21-14, 21-11 and emerge champions.

Results

BS U-19

Arjun Aluguvelli, Mumbai Suburb (1) bt Rutva Sajwan, Nagpur, 21-16, 21-18.

GS U-19

Yashwi Patel, Pune bt Nishika Gokhe, Nagpur (7) 11-21, 21-15, 21-12.

BD U-19

Arjun Birajdar/Aryan Birajdar, Thane bt Aayush Adey, Pune/Tanay Mehendale, Raigad, 21-12, 21-14.

Also Watch:

GD U-19

Sharayu Ranjane/Soyara Shelar, Pune bt Pranjal Shinde, Raigad/Yashwi Patel, Pune, 26-24, 21-8.

XD U-19

Sanidhya Ekade, Thane/Yutika Chavan, Pune bt Sayaji Shelar/Soyara Shelar, Pune (2) 21-14, 21-11.

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