Yonex Sunrise State U-19 Badminton Selection Tournament 2026: Sharayu Ranjane And Harshit Mahimkar Storm Into Quarter-Finals With Upset Wins

Sharayu Ranjane of Pune returns a shot during her match against Navya Ranka at the Yonex Sunrise Maharashtra State U-19 Badminton Selection Tournament 2026 (Left) and Aayush Adey of Pune in action during his match against Nikshep Katre at the Yonex Sunrise Maharashtra State U-19 Badminton Selection Tournament 2026 (Right) | File Photo

Mumbai, May 22: Sharayu Ranjane of Pune and Greater Mumbai’s Harshit Mahimkar occupied centre stage at the Willingdon SC, defeating higher-ranked players to advance to the Girls’ and Boys’ U-19 quarter-finals of the Yonex Sunrise State U-19 Badminton Selection Tournament, organised by GMBA, promoted by Badminton Gurukul and hosted by Willingdon SC.

While unseeded Sharayu played a superior game to oust fifth seed and city mate Navya Ranka 15-10, 15-13, Mahimkar kept his nerves in the decider to oust fourth seed Pranay Gadewar of Nagpur 15-8, 9-15, 15-13.

Also scoring an upset win was Aayush Adey of Pune, seeded 13th, who shunted out city mate and eighth seed Nikshep Katre 15-11, 15-12.

Top seeds survive tough contests

Top seed Yutika Chavan of Pune had a fight on her hands against unseeded Pranjal Shinde of Raigad before winning 15-10, 13-15, 15-8, and so did seventh seed Nishika Gokhe of Nagpur, who survived a scare before rallying to defeat Raigad’s Gatha Suryawanshi 15-9, 10-15, 15-12.

Meanwhile, the top two seeds among the boys, Arjun Aluguvelli (Mumbai Suburb) and Rutva Sajwan (Nagpur), stayed on course for a crack at the top spot, winning their matches with ease, and so did the girls’ second seed, Ridheema Sarpate of Nagpur.

Results

Boys Singles U-19 – Round of 16

Arjun Aluguvelli (Mumbai Suburb) (1) bt Sudip Khorate (Pune) 15-9, 15-10; Rutva Sajwan (Nagpur) (2) bt Rujul Wadate (Thane) 15-8, 15-12; Tanay Mehendale (Raigad) (3) bt Prasanna Manna (Sangli) 15-9, 15-2; Avadhut Kadam (Pune) (5) bt Yash Gaurav Sinha (Thane) (9) 15-9, 15-9; Harshit Mahimkar (Greater Mumbai) bt Pranay Gadewar (Nagpur) (4) 15-8, 9-15, 15-13; Aayush Adey (Pune) (13) bt Nikshep Katre (Pune) (8) 15-11, 15-12; Ojas Joshi (Pune) (6) bt L. Abhigyan Singha (Pune) 15-8, 15-11; Eashwara Uppu (Raigad) bt Dhruv Nikam (Pune) (7) 15-13, 15-10.

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Girls Singles U-19 – Round of 16

Yutika Chavan (Pune) (1) bt Pranjal Shinde (Raigad) 15-10, 13-15, 15-8; Ridheema Sarpate (Nagpur) (2) bt Sharvari Survase (Pune) 15-10, 15-13; Nishika Gokhe (Nagpur) (7) bt Gatha Suryawanshi (Raigad) 15-9, 10-15, 15-12; Ketaki Thite (Mumbai Suburb) bt Dakshayni Patil (Kolhapur) 15-9, 15-5; Sharayu Ranjane (Pune) bt Navya Ranka (Pune) (5) 15-10, 15-13; Khyati Katre (Pune) bt Anushka Epte (Raigad) (8) 15-11, 15-8; Yashwi Patel (Pune) bt Anannya Shinde (Washim) 15-13, 15-9; Dhun Sanghvi (Buldhana) bt Ira Apte (Pune) 15-8, 17-15.

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