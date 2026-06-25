Yonex Sunrise 1st Maharashtra State Sub-Junior Badminton Tournament 2026: Unseeded Pradyumna Meshram Stuns Second Seed Yohaan Nair

Pradyumna Meshram celebrates after upsetting second seed Yohaan Nair in the Boys' U-11 event in Mumbai | Representational Image

Mumbai, June 25: Unseeded Pradyumna Meshram produced a stellar performance to knock out second seed Yohaan Nair, posting a straight-games 15-12, 15-11 win in a Boys' U-11 second-round match of the Yonex Sunrise 1st Maharashtra State Sub-Junior (U-11 & U-13) Selection Badminton Tournament 2026, organised by the Maharashtra Badminton Association and played at the Priyadarshini Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, Mulund West, on Thursday.

Pradyumna Upsets Second Seed

Meanwhile, top seed Raghav Niwarti easily defeated Sayujya Rajput 15-4, 15-5 to advance to the third round.

In the Girls' U-13 category, top seed Divisha Singh was a comfortable winner against Nikita Biswas, coasting to a 15-4, 15-3 victory in a second-round match.

In an exciting contest, Eman Choksi rallied after losing the first game to overcome Tejashree Shende 5-15, 15-11, 15-12 and book her place in the third round.

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Second Round Results

Results – Boys' U-11 (Second Round): 1-Raghav Niwarti bt Sayujya Rajput 15-4, 15-5; Arjun Parnate bt Veer Muthiyan 15-10, 15-7; Idhant Muley bt Advay Patil 20-22, 15-11, 15-10; Advay Kelkar bt Gnana Vyasu Telaprolu 15-7, 15-13; Vivaan Burnwal bt Veer Chauhan 15-4, 11-15, 17-15; Pradyumna Meshram bt 2-Yohaan Nair 15-12, 15-11.

Results – Girls' U-13 (Second Round): 1-Divisha Singh bt Nikita Biswas 15-4, 15-3; Eman Choksi bt Tejashree Shende 5-15, 15-11, 15-12; Shanaya Pandey bt Ehaa Dixit 15-13, 15-10.

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