'Yeh Toh TOXIC Work Culture Nikla': Netizens Call Out Oracle After Saurabh Netravalkar's Sister Reveals He Does Office Job From Hotel After T20 WC Match

USA bowler Saurabh Netravalkar is one of the names that has been making buzz in the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup 2024. The 32-year-old, who moved from India to USA for the better opportunities, shot to fame when he defended 18 runs against Pakistan in the Super Over at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on June 16.

In the match against India, Saurabh Netravalkar once again displayed his bowling brilliance as he picked two big wickets of Virat Kohli (0) and Rohit Sharma (3). Netravalkar registered the figures of 2/18 with an economy rate of 4.50 in 4 overs.

However, Netravalkar's effort went in vain as India defeated the USA by 8 wickets after chasing down 111-run target in 18.3 overs and secured their berth for the Super 8.

Apart from being a professional cricketer, Saurabh Natravelkar is an engineer, working with computer technology giant Oracle. As per his profile on LinkedIn, Saurabh Netravalkar is the Principal member of the Technical Staff. He has been working with Oracle for eight years since 2016, starting his career as a Member of Technical Staff.

Recently, Saurabh Netravalkar's sister Nidhi revealed that the USA bowler carries his laptop and does office job from the hotel after the T20 World Cup 2024 match.

Speaking on News18, Nidhi said, "He knows that when he’s not playing cricket, he has to give 100 per cent to the job. So right now, when he’s working, he carries his laptop everywhere. And he has the freedom to work from anywhere."

"Even when he comes to India, he brings his laptop. He’s working. So after the match in the hotel, he’s doing his work. He is pretty dedicated like that." she added.

After Saurabh Netravalkar's sister revealed about his working amid the T20 World Cup 2024, netizens called out IT giant Oracle for their 'toxic work culture' and not granting him a leave in order to keep his focus in the tournament. While, others lauded his dedication and commitment to balancing office work and cricket.

Here's how netizens reacted to Saurabh Netravalkar's office work during T20 World Cup 2024

I am sure he won't have to work in Oracle anymore when he starts playing in the IPL from next season 😅 — Parag Mandpe (@ParagMandpe) June 14, 2024

Is it workplace toxicity?



Success isn't just about how much we carry; it's also about what we leave behind to make space for growth. — Amit Misra (@amit6060) June 14, 2024

USA ko represent kr raha hai aur yeh oracle wale bkl kam karwa rahe — RAHUL (@_jain_sahab__) June 14, 2024

Oracle is America ka Infosys — Mridul Pal (@themridulpal) June 14, 2024

Passion with profession



This is called ballancing ✅ — Pritam Pandey ✌️ (@ViratFan100) June 14, 2024

Employee of the decade dismissed cricketer of the decade 🫡 — Johns (@JohnyBravo183) June 14, 2024

He’s just living the dream of 90% Indians. Working at Oracle in the States hanging out with top international cricketers dismissing both Rohit and Kohli. — Prantik (@Pran__07) June 14, 2024

Saurabh Netravalkar is currently the leading wicket-taker for the USA as picked four wickets at an average of 13.00 and with an economy rate of 5.20 in three matches. Netravalkar will return to action when USA take on Ireland in the crucial group stage match at the at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Florida's Lauderhill on Friday, June 14.