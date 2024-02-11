'Yeh Dukh Kahe Katam Nahi Hota': Fans Heartbroken Over India's Yet Another Defeat To Australia In The Final

The defending champions Team India's unbeaten run at U19 World Cup 2024 came to an end with a heartbreaking 79-run defeat to Australia in the ultimate title clash at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Sunday, January 11.
With a target of 254 set by Australia, Boy in Blue were bundled out for 174 in 43.5 overs. India were struggling to steady their batting right at the start of the record run-chase as they managed to put up just 28 runs in the initial overs of the innings on the board.
Australia triggered a collapse in India's batting after picking wicket of Indian skipper Uday Saharan at 55/3. Adarsh Singh (47 off 77 balls) and Murugan Abhishek (45 off 46 balls) played gritty innings but efforts went in vain after other fellow batters failed step up when the team needed them most.
For Australia, Mahli Beardman and Raf MacMillian led the bowling attack with three wickets each, while Callum Vidler picked two wickets. With the bat, Harjas Singh's half-century (55) and skipper Hugh Weibgen (48) and Oliver Peake's (46) contribution led to Aussies post a defendable total on the board.
With India's defeat to Australia in the U19 World Cup Final, the streak continues as India lost three consecutive ICC finals against Aussies. Earlier, India senior team was defeated by Australia in the World Test Championship Final in July, followed up with another lost against Aussies in the ODI World Cup 2023 Final in November last year.
After India's another defeat against Australia in an ICC final, fans are left heartbroken again as they are unable to contain their disappointment and frustration, lamenting missed opportunities at the grandest stage.
Here's how heartbroken Indian cricket fans reacted to another Final defeat