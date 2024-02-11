IND vs AUS, U19 World Cup 2024 Final: Clinical Australia Break Billion-Plus Indian Hearts Again To Clinch 4th Title

Australia U19 cricket team. | (Credits: Twitter)

IND vs AUS, U19 World Cup 2024 Final: Clinical Australia Break Billion-Plus Indian Hearts Again To Clinch 4th TitleAustralia once again broke a billion-plus Indian hearts on the cricket field to clinch the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 title in Benoni on Sunday. Chasing a record score of 254 for victory, Uday Saharan’s Team India folded for 174 in 43.5 overs to lose the final by 79 runs. The defending champions struggled in the chase right from the onset as opener Arshin Kulkarni’s wicket triggered a steady collapse from the third over.

The likes of Saharan, Musheer Khan, Sachin Dhas and Kulkarni failed to fire in the summit clash after dominating the tournament with the bat during India’s unbeaten run. Earlier in the day, Australia recovered from a slow start to post 253 for 7, the highest total in U19 World Cup final history thanks to crucial knocks from Harjas Singh, captain Hugh Weibgen, Harry Dixon and Oliver Peake.Singh top-scored with 55 while Weibgen (48), Dixon (42) and Peake (46 not out) managed to make useful contributions to help push the team score beyond the 250-run mark.

Raj Limbani once again was the star with the ball for India as he bagged 3 wickets while Naman Tiwari took two. Sammy Pandey and Musheer Khan struck once each for the Boys in Blue. India’s unsuccessful campaign in this tournament mirrors the senior team’s performance during the 50-over ICC World Cup 2023 on home soil where Rohit Sharma’s side crushed all 10 teams before being outclassed by Australia in a one-sided final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Murugan Abhishek and Naman Tiwary give minor scare to Australia:

India failed to start their run-chase in an ideal fashion as they were quite defensive in their approach, allowing the Aussie bowlers to get on top of them. The Men in Blue only had one decent partnership at the top as Adarsh Singh and Musheer Khan stitched a 37-run stand.

There was a steady collapse until India's score stood at 122-8. However, Murugan Abhishek and Naman Tiwary had started their resurgence, leaving Australia restless. Abhishek was offered a reprieve when the Aussie captain failed to hold on to the catch at backward point. But the left-hander holed out to him on the very next ball as a 46-run stand came to an end.

Relentless Australia down India in Benoni to clinch their fourth #U19WorldCup title 🎇#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/wn7GPVc3xc — ICC (@ICC) February 11, 2024

Mahli Beardman and Raf McMillan picked up 3 wickets each as Australia remained unbeaten throughout the event.