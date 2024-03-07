'Yeh Badhega Aage': Dhruv Jurel Predicts Ollie Pope's Dismissal Before Stumping England Batter; Watch

India wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel correctly predicted England batter Ollie Pope's wicket on Day 1 of the Dharamsala Test on Thursday.

Pope was struggling against Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav on a turning surface at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium after coming out to bat.

Ashwin and Kuldeep both kept up the pressure on Pope, who finally lost patience and his wicket right at the stroke of lunch.

Kuldeep outfoxes Pope

The dismissal came in the 26th over when Kuldeep tossed up a delivery on middle stump and on a good length which Pope tried to hit by coming down the track.

But the decision to use his feet to counter the spin backfired as Pope looked to play against the turn against what he thought was the conventional leg-spin from Kuldeep.

But the bowler outsmarted the batter by bowling a googly which turned away from the right-hander. Jurel did the rest by collecting the ball and dislodging the bails with Pope a long way down the pitch.

Jurel warns the bowler

Just before Kuldeep delivered the ball, Jurel was heard on the stump mic warning him about the batter's intention to use his feet against the spin.

"Badhega ye aage, badhega aage (He will step out)..!!" Jurel warned Kuldeep and Pope did exactly what the stumper said.

England, India share 1st session

England went into lunch at 100 for 2 with Kuldeep taking both wickets to fall.

He drew first blood with the wicket of opener Ben Duckett for 27 before getting Pope for 11 within less than 8 overs.

This happened after England won the toss and elected to bat first on a surface which has something in it for the bowlers and batters alike.