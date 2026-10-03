'Ye Kya Hogaya': Netizens React After Virat Kohli Gets Clean Bowled For Golden Duck In IND Vs WI 3rd ODI | VIDEO

Virat Kohli endured a rare early dismissal as he was bowled for a golden duck against the West Indies in the third ODI on Saturday. The match is being played at the PCA International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, with India batting first after winning the toss. Kohli's dismissal came after India had already lost Shubman Gill early, leaving the hosts in trouble at the start of their innings.

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Kohli walked in after Gill's dismissal and faced a wide delivery outside the off stump as his first ball. On the next delivery, Jayden Seales bowled a full delivery around the off-and-middle stump line that moved slightly into the batter. Kohli attempted to flick the ball across the line but missed completely, with the delivery crashing into his middle stump.

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Kohli had arrived in New Chandigarh on the back of some brilliant batting form. The former India captain had scored a century in the 1st ODI helping India chased down 296 at a canter.

In the second ODI, he chipped in with a brief cameo of 29 in Guwahati. The veteran is chasing down Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 international centuries. He is currently on 86 and every low score seems like a missed opportunity to get closer to the Master Blaster's mark.