Asian Games 2026: Indian National Anthem Plays In Aichi-Nagoya As Shreyas Iyer & Co Receive Gold Medal From ICC Chairman Jay Shah | Video

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The Indian men's cricket team received their gold medals from ICC Chairman Jay Shah during the medal ceremony after defeating Pakistan by 19 runs in the men's cricket final at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

India produced a commanding batting performance after winning the toss and electing to bat first. The team posted 211/6 in 20 overs, setting Pakistan a target of 212 in the high-profile gold medal clash at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin.

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Abhishek Sharma led India's charge with a blistering 61 off 28 balls, while Tilak Varma remained unbeaten on 51 off 22 deliveries. Pakistan mounted a fight during the chase, with Hasan Nawaz scoring a determined 96. However, India's bowlers kept Pakistan from reaching the target, restricting them to 192/6 in their 20 overs to secure a 19-run victory.

At the medal ceremony, Jay Shah was among the officials presenting the medals to the Indian players. He attended the final in his capacity as ICC Chairman.

The victory saw India successfully defend their men's cricket gold medal at the Asian Games. It also completed a cricket gold-medal double for India at the 2026 Games, with the women's team having earlier defeated Sri Lanka in the women's final.