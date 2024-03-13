'Yeh Dekh Kar Wapis Car Chalane Chala Jayega Woh': X User Trolls DC Over Social Media Post, Leaves Rishabh Pant In Splits

Rishabh Pant | Credits: Twitter

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant was left amused after a fan on X (formerly Twitter) trolled the team's social media post they created for the wicketkeeper-batter's comeback for the IPL 2024 was confirmed on Tuesday, March 12.

Pant is all set to make his return to competitive cricket after he was declared fit by BCCI upon getting the clearance certificate from National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. The 26-year-old has been out of action for over 15 months following horrific and fatal car crash on Delhi-Dehradun highway on January 1, 2022.

To celebrate the return of Rishabh Pant for IPL 2024, Delhi Capitals' shared the graphics of Rishabh Pant on its X handle, with a message saying 'Tiger Returns'.

Ready to ROAR 🐯

Welcome back, Rishabh Pant.



Can’t wait to see you ❤️💙#YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/4jz0wFppFb — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 12, 2024

However, Pant's fan was particularly graphics designed by Delhi Capitals' social media team, saying he could have made better post and bantered that Rishabh Pant would return to driving after seeing this.

"Isse achha me banake de deta bhai , ye dekh kr wapis car chalane chal jayega wo". X user named @div_yumm wrote.

Isse achha me banake de deta bhai , ye dekh kr wapis car chalane chal jayega wo — Div🦁 (@div_yumm) March 12, 2024

Rishabh Pant saw the humour side of the message by a fan and responded to it as well with two laughing emojis.

😂😂 — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) March 12, 2024

As soon as the BCCI announced that Rishabh Pant has been declared fit and all set to make his return to competitive cricket, fans couldn't the excitement as they will witness him playing after a very long time. While being on the sidelines for 15 months, Pant missed important tournaments, including WTC Final 2023 and ODI World Cup.

Rishabh Pant also missed the India's tour of South Africa as well as the Test series against England. His return to Indian team will further boost the batting line-up.