Yashasvi Jaiswal Prepares To Give Sanju Samson, KL Rahul And Other Indian Wicket-Keepers A Run For Their Money

Mumbai, October 12: Mumbai cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal could be looking to add a new skill to his game as the Indian opener was seen practicing wicket-keeping during the Ranji Trophy match between Mumbai and Chandigarh. The move has raised speculations that Jaiswal may be preparing to compete for a wicket-keeping spot in the Indian Cricket team. He might now give other Indian wicket-keepers, Sanju Samson, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel a run for their money.
Selection Preference
The new skill may give an upper hand to Jaiswal during selection. Yashasvi has not been a part of the team for the past sometime. His interest in wicket-keeping came to light when captain Siddhesh Lad spoke about the batter's efforts to learn the role.
Lad Backs Jaiswal
Lad said that Jaiswal had been working hard to adapt to wicket-keeping and might want to take up the responsibility for Mumbai or even India in the future.
India already have options for the wicket-keeper batsman role. Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan are part of India's white-ball plans, while KL Rahul has taken up wicket-keeping duties in international cricket.
Rishabh Pant remains to be an established option across formats and Dhruv Jurel has also made his mark as a wicket-keeper batsman. Jaiswal would therefore face strong competition if he decides to pursue the role seriously.
Wasim Jaffer Reacts
Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer questioned his decision to learn wicket-keeping and said that the move is a "joke" and suggested that Jaiswal should focus on his batting instead of trying to take up a demanding role that he has not regularly performed since childhood.
However, the move can also be seen as the increase in competition for the established wicket-keepers in the Indian Cricket team as this extra skill may provide selectors with the option of an extra wicket-keeper batsman in the team.
White-Ball Cricket Spot
Jaffer also pointed out that India already have several wicket-keepers and also suggested that Jaiswal's interest could be linked to his desire to find a place in India's white-ball teams.
However, learning the role at the highest level will not be easy as wicket-keeping requires regular practice, sharp reflexes, fitness and considerable match experience.
Meanwhile, Jaiswal will be keen to make an impact with the bat after he was dismissed for a 13-ball duck in Mumbai's first innings against Chandigarh. The left-handed batsman will look to make amends when he gets another chance to bat in the match.