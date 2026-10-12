Yashasvi Jaiswal Prepares To Give Sanju Samson, KL Rahul And Other Indian Wicket-Keepers A Run For Their Money | X

Mumbai, October 12: Mumbai cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal could be looking to add a new skill to his game as the Indian opener was seen practicing wicket-keeping during the Ranji Trophy match between Mumbai and Chandigarh. The move has raised speculations that Jaiswal may be preparing to compete for a wicket-keeping spot in the Indian Cricket team. He might now give other Indian wicket-keepers, Sanju Samson, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel a run for their money.

Selection Preference

The new skill may give an upper hand to Jaiswal during selection. Yashasvi has not been a part of the team for the past sometime. His interest in wicket-keeping came to light when captain Siddhesh Lad spoke about the batter's efforts to learn the role.

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Lad Backs Jaiswal

Lad said that Jaiswal had been working hard to adapt to wicket-keeping and might want to take up the responsibility for Mumbai or even India in the future.

India already have options for the wicket-keeper batsman role. Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan are part of India's white-ball plans, while KL Rahul has taken up wicket-keeping duties in international cricket.

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Rishabh Pant remains to be an established option across formats and Dhruv Jurel has also made his mark as a wicket-keeper batsman. Jaiswal would therefore face strong competition if he decides to pursue the role seriously.

Wasim Jaffer Reacts

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer questioned his decision to learn wicket-keeping and said that the move is a "joke" and suggested that Jaiswal should focus on his batting instead of trying to take up a demanding role that he has not regularly performed since childhood.

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However, the move can also be seen as the increase in competition for the established wicket-keepers in the Indian Cricket team as this extra skill may provide selectors with the option of an extra wicket-keeper batsman in the team.

White-Ball Cricket Spot

Jaffer also pointed out that India already have several wicket-keepers and also suggested that Jaiswal's interest could be linked to his desire to find a place in India's white-ball teams.

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However, learning the role at the highest level will not be easy as wicket-keeping requires regular practice, sharp reflexes, fitness and considerable match experience.

Meanwhile, Jaiswal will be keen to make an impact with the bat after he was dismissed for a 13-ball duck in Mumbai's first innings against Chandigarh. The left-handed batsman will look to make amends when he gets another chance to bat in the match.